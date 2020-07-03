Community Live

Tom Raftery

Today is a very special edition of the podcast. This is the 50th episode of the podcast, and I'm publishing it on Friday July 3rd (not Friday July 2nd as I inadvertently said in the podcast!), and so to celebrate, I invited back onto the podcast Marcell Vollmer (Twitter, Instagram). Marcell was my guest on the very first episode of this podcast, and so I thought it would be fitting to have him come back on for episode 50. When Marcell was last on the show he was Chief Digital Officer at SAP, but he since moved on and he is now Chief Innovation Officer at process mining company Celonis.Marcell took me through what process mining is, how it helps organisation gain more visibility into their processes in order to streamline them, the benefits this can have for supply chain organisations, and also the importance of sustainability for organisations. We had great fun putting this podcast together, I hope you enjoy listening to it. If you have any comments/suggestions or questions for the podcast - feel free to leave me a voice message over on my SpeakPipe page or just send it to me as a direct message on Twitter/LinkedIn. Audio messages will get played (unless you specifically ask me not to).To learn more about how supply chain leaders improve end-to-end supply chain visibility, download the research study of 1,000 COO’s and Chief Supply Chain Officers – “Surviving and Thriving How Supply Chain Leaders minimize risk and maximize opportunities” And if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks.And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!