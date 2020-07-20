Community Live

Tom Raftery

In this the 55th episode of the Digital Supply Chain podcast, and I spoke with Dr Heather Krieger the Principal Data Scientist at Savi Technology.The last episode of the podcast where I chatted with David Vallejo about analytics proved to be very popular, so I thought a follow-up episode on the topic of prescriptive analytics would be of interest. Heather brought me up-to-speed on what prescriptive analytics are, why anyone would want some, and how to go about getting them :)Despite some connectivity issues, we had fun putting this podcast together, I hope you enjoy listening to it. If you have any comments/suggestions or questions for the podcast - feel free to leave me a voice message over on my SpeakPipe page or just send it to me as a direct message on Twitter/LinkedIn. Audio messages will get played (unless you specifically ask me not to).To learn more about how supply chain leaders improve end-to-end supply chain visibility, download the research study of 1,000 COO’s and Chief Supply Chain Officers – “Surviving and Thriving How Supply Chain Leaders minimize risk and maximize opportunities” And if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks.And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!