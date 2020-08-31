Community Live

Tom Raftery

I was contacted on LinkedIn by Dr Justin Goldston of Penn State university. He was interested in coming on the podcast to share his learnings from the last few months with the audience of this podcast, so I immediately said "Absolutely, please do come on the show"And we had a great chat about how supply chains are responding to the disruption, how students and supply chain professionals need to upskill, and what the silver linings of the pandemic are. This was also a very timely conversation, as we are heading into the start of a new semester in colleges, and as I received a lovely message from an Instagram user called Chai, which I read out at the start of the podcast.