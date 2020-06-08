Community Live

Tom Raftery

On this episode of the Digital Supply Chain podcast, I spoke with Chris Wolfe. Chris is the CEO of PowerFleet - a global mobile asset solution provider. PowerFleet helps some of the world's largest organisation manage their fleets of trucks, forklifts, containers, and cars ensuring their safety, and efficiencyChris has a rich history in this space, some of which I managed to tease out of him during this chat. He also talked knowledgeably about the space, and the latest trends in it.I thoroughly enjoyed our conversation, and I think you will too - do let me know your thoughts, by dropping me a comment.Now we are in June, I am trialling a new feature on the podcast - listeners stories. If you have a cool supply chain story you'd like featured on the show, send it to me via email (tom.raftery @ sap.com), or just send it to me as a direct message on Twitter/LinkedIn. Audio messages will get played (unless you specifically ask me not to).And if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks.And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!