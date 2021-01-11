Community Live

Managing Quality and Compliance in your Supply Chain - a chat with Qima CEO Sebastien Breteau
Tom Raftery
January 11, 2021
Managing quality of your supply chain is especially challenging when you are outsourcing manufacturing, for example. This is a topic I've not yet addressed on the podcast, so I reached out to Sebastien Breteau, CEO and Founder of Qima - a leading provider of quality control and supply chain compliance services to come on the podcast to discuss their offerings, and their new QIMAone digital platform offering.