Community Live

Tom Raftery

Between Brexit, trade wars, pandemics etc. supply chains are being disrupted more than ever. Managing these risks is a matter of growing importance to maintain a reliable and resilient supply chain, so my guest on today's podcast is Jacob Shapiro. Jacob is the founder and chief strategist at Perch Perspectives, a company that provides geopolitical and risk analysis to organizations. Jacob wrote a fascinating blog post recently linking Industry 4.0 to what he's calling Geopolitics 4.0, and this was one of the topics we addressed in our chat.