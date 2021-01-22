Community Live

Management of Human Rights in Your Supply Chain - a chat with PwC's Jan Herrmann
Tom Raftery
January 22, 2021
It is episode 100 - wohoo!!! For this episode I wanted to tackle an important topic, and what is more important than the issue of human rights in supply chain?
With this in mind I reached out to Dr Jan Hermann who is a Partner in PwC's Sustainability Practice based out of Germany. Germany is about to pass legislation regulating transparency around slavery in supply chains (article on the legislation here in German) and regulations around this are going to become more commonplace so I thought Jan would be in a good position to speak to this topic, and he did not disappoint!