Community Live

Tom Raftery

On this the 44th episode of the Digital Supply Chain podcast, I spoke with Ed Chao. Ed is the CEO of Polte - Polte are a company that offers IoT location services with their Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology.With the increasing importance of location technologies, Polte's unique take on it, and their recent Polte Proximity announcement (a Mobile IoT Physical Distancing and Contact Tracing solution), I was very keen to have Ed on the show to learn more.I thoroughly enjoyed our conversation, and I think you will too - do let me know your thoughts, by dropping me a comment.Now we are in June, I am trialling a new feature on the podcast - listeners stories. If you have a cool supply chain story you'd like featured on the show, send it to me via email (tom.raftery @ sap.com), or just send it to me as a direct message on Twitter/LinkedIn. Audio messages will get played (unless you specifically ask me not to).And if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks.And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!