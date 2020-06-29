Community Live

Tom Raftery

I was asked recently to feature Inventory Management in an episode of the podcast, so I reached out to Deborah Dull because a) she and her co-host Sheri Hinesh are excellent podcasters in their own right, and b) because she told me in a previous episode of this podcast that she loves talking about Inventory Management (hey, who am I to judge?)! And, true to form, Deborah didn't disappoint. We had a fascinating wide-ranging discussion on all aspects of Inventory Management (IM), from the very basic, through to how circular economy theory can be used in IM, all the way to digital inventory, and digital waste. We had great fun putting this podcast together, I hope you enjoy listening to it.