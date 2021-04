Tom Raftery

My guest on the podcast today is Dominik Metzger. Dominik is the Program Manager for SAP's Industry 4.0 (aka Industrial Internet of Things) portfolio which is branded as Industry 4.Now by SAP. Dominik and I had an excellent conversation about Industry 4.0 - what it is, how it can help companies in all kinds of ways (including with their sustainability initiatives), and what the future of Industry 4.0 (Industry 5.0?) looks like.