Community Live

Tom Raftery

I came across two excellent articles on Industry 4.0 recently in the Future Factory blog (a great blog if you haven't come across it). The first was What is the future for Industry 4.0 in the post Covid-19 paradigm? and the second was The key to manufacturing recovery and Industry 4.0 adoption: The advice of Henry Ford. It turned out both were written by a colleague I had not come across before (there are 100,000 people working for SAP!) called John Robinson, so I reached out to him to ask him to come on the podcast to discuss the articles, and his vision for how Industry 4.0 technologies could help organizations survive and thrive in these disruptive times. John, who heads up Strategic Business Development for Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 for SAP gracefully accepted the invite, and we had a deep dive into Industry 4.0 and strategies companies can adopt to get through the next 12-24 months (and beyond).This podcast is significantly longer than the norm but I was loath to cut it because it was all good stuff! I hope you enjoy listening to it. For more information about Industry 4.0, read the 2020 global research study 'How to drive agility and productivity in Manufacturing with Industry 4.0' And if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks. And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!