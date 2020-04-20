Community Live

Tom Raftery

Before the whole Coronavirus lockdown happened, I had a great chat with the Global Director Discrete Industries and Internet of Things for Itelligence, Wolfgang Moeller. We talked about the relationship between Industry 4.0 and supply chain - but then before I had a chance to publish the podcast we were overtaken by global events. Now, a few weeks later, for anyone who wants a break from coronavirus content, and who is interested in the intersection of IoT, Industry 4.0, and supply chain, have a listen to this episode :)A full transcript of our conversation will soon be available on TomRaftery.com. And if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks. And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!