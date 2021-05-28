Community Live

Industry 4.0, Partners, and importance of extending beyond factory walls - a chat with Vanessa Molina and Pavneet Bedi
Tom Raftery
May 28, 2021
In this the fourth episode of the industry 4 on Fridays series I talk about the importance of partners, and the need to extend beyond your factory walls for a more resilient supply chain. This is the first of a series of Industry 4.0 podcasts dealing with partnerships. Upcoming episodes will feature some of our partners talking about their Industry 4.0 experiences.