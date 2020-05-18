Community Live

Tom Raftery

On this, the 8th episode of the Digital Supply Chain series themed on Industry 4.0, I wanted to have a chat with Nils Herzberg. Nils is the Global Head of Strategic Partnerships and Industry 4.0 for Digital Supply Chain at SAP. Why did I want to talk with Nils? Well, several of the previous Industry 4.0 episodes have alluded to the importance of partnerships and the ecosystem, so I thought why not have a chat with the man in charge of those partnerships to get his take on the subject. Nils generously agreed to come on the show, and we had a great chat about the ecosystem, about organizations like the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance, and also the absolute requirement for globally agreed standards - listen for yourselves, and let me know what you think. And if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks. And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!