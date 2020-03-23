Community Live

Tom Raftery

We are in a very strange times! On this fourth Digital Supply Chain podcast on the theme of Industry 4.0, I had chat with Stefan Krauss. Stefan is SVP and he heads up discrete industries at SAP, so I was keen to have a conversation with him about the impact of Industry 4.0 on discrete manufacturing. Of course, given the time we are in right now, we couldn't avoid discussing the current Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, but we also discussed Industry 4.0, and its effects on industries like Automotive, Industrial Machines and Components, and the Shared Services economy. A full transcript of our conversation is available on TomRaftery.com. And if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks. And remember, stay healthy.