Community Live

Tom Raftery

On this, the 7th episode of the Digital Supply Chain series themed on Industry 4.0, I wanted to have a chat with Franz Hero. Franz heads up the development organization for Digital Supply Chain at SAP. Why did I want to talk with Franz? Well, apart from the fact that he heads up the development, I know he has a keen interest in Industry 4.0, so I was interested to know how companies are thinking of Industry 4.0 now that we are in the middle of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Franz generously agreed to come on the show, and we had a great chat about that, and also what a post Cover supply chain looks like - listen for yourselves, and let me know what you think. A full transcript of our conversation will soon be available on TomRaftery.com. And if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks. And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!