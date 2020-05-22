Community Live

Tom Raftery

On this, the 9th episode of the Digital Supply Chain series themed on Industry 4.0, I wanted to have a chat with someone who had successfully implemented an Industry 4.0 project. I reached out to Patrick-Benjamin Bök the VP of Global Digitalization for industrial connectivity manufacturer Weidmüller (Weidmüller on LinkedIn) because I was aware they had recently embarked on such a project. Patrick generously agreed to come on the show and he discussed why Weidmüller went down the Industry 4.0 road with their manufacturing sites, the outcomes and learnings from the project, and their plans for further developments for their industrial landscape. We had a great chat with Patrick open and honestly talking about his initial hesitation, and how the project has in fact exceeded his expectations - listen for yourselves, and let me know what you think. And if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks. And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!