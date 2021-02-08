Community Live

How Covid and Industry 4.0 are Shaping the Post-Covid Manufacturing World - a Chat With Mike Lackey
Tom Raftery
February 8, 2021
The Covid pandemic has had seismic repercussions on all aspects of supply chains. To get a flavour of how the manufacturing world has been impacted, and what the future of manufacturing will look like, I invited Mike Lackey back onto the podcast. Mike is SAP's Global VP of Solution Management for Manufacturing, and so is uniquely positioned to comment on this. We had a fascinating conversation. As you will see listening to this, we had a great time making this episode. I hope you enjoy listening to it.