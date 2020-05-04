Community Live

Tom Raftery

Supply chains have been shocked with a perfect storm of trade wars, an oil price crash, and the coronavirus crisis - the last hit Asia first, then Europe, then the US and the other countries.To get a sense of how Asian supply chains were affected, and how they coped with these crises, I reached out to my colleague Ash Pujari - Ash is General Manager and Vice President IOT & Supply Chain APJ at SAP, and in that role he is in regular touch with supply chain professionals across the entire APJ region. Europe and the US are quite homogenous, whereas APJ is a very heterogeneous area, so I was keen even before Covid to have someone from there on the podcast. Now that we have this extra dimension, I think it made for a super interesting conversation.