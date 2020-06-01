Community Live

Tom Raftery

On this episode of the Digital Supply Chain podcast, I spoke with Christian Piller. Christian is Vice President of Value Engineering at project44 (appropriately known as @freightpipes on Twitter). project44 is a US based company operating globally who bill themselves as "the world's leading Advanced Visibility Platform for shippers and third-party logistics firms". Christian explained the business in detail (using the example of a Spanish Widget manufacturer (!), and how project 44 would help the manufacturer see where it's shipments of supplies were, as well as potentially its shipments of goods to its customers, and their customers, and so on.We had a fascinating conversation, and I really liked Christian's point towards the end about the visibility of data - listen for yourselves, and let me know what you think.Now we are in June, I am trialling a new feature on the podcast - listeners stories. If you have a cool supply chain story you'd like featured on the show, send it to me via email (tom.raftery @ sap.com), or just send it to me as a direct message on Twitter/LinkedIn. Audio messages will get played (unless you specifically ask me not to).And if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks.And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!