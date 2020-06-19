Community Live

Tom Raftery

This is the 46th episode of the Digital Supply Chain podcast, and I spoke with Rushil Goel. Rushil is Vice President and General Manager Fleet Management at Samsara.Samsara are an Industrial IoT company with over 15,000 customers around the world. Much of their work in data capture is in the areas of vehicle/driver data, and also in industrial process controls.Recently Samsara released the results of an independent study of electric vehicles which showed that the efficiency and cost savings associated with operating electric vehicles are large drivers in their adoption. Being an Electric Vehicle owner, I thoroughly enjoyed our conversation, and I think you will too - do let me know your thoughts, by dropping me a comment on Twitter or LinkedIn.Now we are in June, I am trialling a new feature on the podcast - listeners stories. If you have a cool supply chain story you'd like featured on the show, send it to me via email (tom.raftery @ sap.com), or just send it to me as a direct message on Twitter/LinkedIn. Audio messages will get played (unless you specifically ask me not to).And if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks.And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!