Community Live

Tom Raftery

On this episode of the Digital Supply Chain podcast, I spoke with Simon Lonsdale, co-founder and head of sales and strategy for Amply Power (@AmplyPower on Twitter). Amply is a US based company in the commercial fleet space, specialising in managing the fuelling of electric vehicles (be they cars, vans, trucks, buses, or any other type of commercial electric vehicle). Simon spoke about how Amply's business model is a pay per mile driven one, how Amply can help its customers drive down the cost of transportation for organisations by intelligently managing the charging of its electric vehicles, demand side management, and where available applying carbon credits to the electricity used for the vehicles.We had a fascinating conversation, and I particularly liked Simon's point near the end about the extra value Amply can bring its customers, by unlocking the feeling data. Something not available for users of internal combustion engines - listen for yourselves, and let me know what you think.If you have a comment of question, feel free to send it to me via email (tom.raftery @ sap.com), or simply send me a message on Twitter/LinkedIn. Audio messages will get played (unless you specifically ask me not to).And if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks.And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!