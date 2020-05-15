Community Live

Tom Raftery

On this episode of the Digital Supply Chain podcast I talked to to Mike Censurato. Mike is one of the Solution Managers for SAP's Environment Health and Safety (EHS) solutions, based out of the US.Why did I want to talk with Mike? Well now that we are in the middle of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, I wanted to know how EHS systems could help organisations to continue working during this crisis, or to re-open if they have been required to shut down. This situation will be with us for a while, so EHS type solutions will be vital in ensuring the safety of workers, and thus the business continuity of organisations. This episode also has the first Listener Question. Marcell Vollmer sent me an audio question on the importance of sustainability for supply chains - remember you too can submit a question or comment - just email me, or message/WhatsApp me (+34 608 252 871) your comment/question and you too can be on the show.We had a great chat, and I loved that Mike brought up the unintended consequence of how requiring workers to wear face masks, could introduce a new workplace risk! Listen for yourselves, and let me know what you think.A full transcript of our conversation will soon be available on TomRaftery.comAnd if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks.And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!