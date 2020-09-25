Community Live

Tom Raftery

For obvious reasons SAP is holding its annual Enterprise, Health, Safety, and Product Compliance event online this year - the good news is that this means you too can attend. You no longer need to book days off, find an hotel, fly to the nearest airport, etc. You can now just register to attend, block the time in your calendar for the relevant talks, and get access to global experts in this area. Even better, I convinced one of these global experts who will be speaking at the event, Oliver Danckert Senior Vice President of Global Strategy and Managing Director of Verisk 3E Europe.We had a fascinating discussion about all aspects of compliance, and how difficult it can be to remain compliant in a world of constantly changing regulations.I really enjoyed putting this podcast together, I hope you enjoy listening to it.