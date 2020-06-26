Community Live

Tom Raftery

I published a post about this podcast on Reddit's Supply Chain subreddit recently and a commenter on my post asked me to do an episode on End-toEnd visibility in Supply Chains. I hadn't done an episode on end to end visibility, so I thought, "Why not?"I asked around for someone who could speak knowledgeably about this topic and Vishnu Arcot came highly recommended. I reached out to him and he graciously agreed to come on the show to talk about it. Vishnu is Chief Strategist, Digital Supply Chain at SAP, as well as having served a stint as a Consultant for BCG for a number of years and he has an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.We had a great chat about visibility, and at the end of our conversation, we answered a question sent in by listener and colleague Richard Howells.