Tom Raftery

I came across the Coca Cola Company's VP Supply Chain, Jeff Markey at one of our customer council meetings where he gave an excellent presentation on what he called their Project Contour - a project to get total end-to-end visibility throughout their supply chain.I reached out to Jeff subsequently to ask if he'd be willing to share that info with the Digital Supply Chain podcast audience, and he said he'd be delighted to, and so here we are!