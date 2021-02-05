Community Live

Educating the Next Generation - a chat with Festo Didactic's Ted Rozier
Tom Raftery
February 5, 2021
Factories are becoming more and more complex animals. They are now connected digital machines, sloughing off gigabytes of data - do we know what to do with it?
In this episode I talk to Festo Didactic's Director of Engineering Ted Rozier and hear how they are equipping colleges with custom built mini-factories, complete with all the equipment, courseware, training for trainers, cloud connectivity - the lot to enable students to experience a "real" factory environment before going into the workplace.