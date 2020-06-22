Community Live

Tom Raftery

It is June 2020, Pride Month, and with the growing attention that the Black Lives Matter movement is receiving, I thought it would be timely to have an episode of this podcast dedicated to the importance of Diversity and inclusion in supply chain.With that in mind I invited my colleague Miguel Castro to come on the show to discuss the importance of Diversity and Inclusion, both within accompany's supply chain organisation, and also how supply chain can be used to advance Diversity and Inclusion in other organisations. As the Global Lead for SAP's Diversity Ecosystem, I knew Miguel would be ideal to comment on this, and he did not disappoint. We had a fantastic conversation around all aspects of Diversity and Inclusion, even talking about the tangible financial benefits organisations can achieve by adopting a culture and practice of D&I.