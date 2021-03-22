Community Live

Digitizing the Global Grain Supply Chain - a chat with Naeem Zafar, co-founder, CEO of Telesense
Tom Raftery
We don't often think about the global food supply chain - it is just there, invisibly making sure we can get food on our table in good condition.
To give you an idea of some of the ways technology is helping this hugely important supply chain I invited Naeem Zafar, CEO & Co-Founder of TeleSense. Naeem is on a mission to digitise the global grain supply chain. Why? listen to the podcast to find out! You can also check out his personal website here.