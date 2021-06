Tom Raftery

Lenovo has one of the largest supply chains in the world shipping 3-4 items per second so I was delighted when Dr. Ajay Dholakia (aka @ajaydholakia on Twitter) agreed to come on the podcast to discuss Lenovo's supply chain and how digitisation has helped them.

We had a wide-ranging conversation covering many aspects of supply chain digitisation, and the technologies used (ML, AI, blockchain, etc.) and Ajay had lots of fascinating insights to impart.