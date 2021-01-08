Community Live

Digitisation, Digital Transformation, and Product as a Service - what's what? A Chat with Luke Smaul
Tom Raftery
January 8, 2021
Digitisation, digital transformation, product as a service - what do these mean, and what are the differences between them. Furthermore, how do you embark on a digital transformation project?
For this episode of the podcast I chatted with Luke Smaul, founder of consulting firm Chakra. Luke has spearheaded several large digital transformation projects for some of the world's biggest companies before going out on his own to bring his expertise to others.