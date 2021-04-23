Community Live

Digitisation and Procurement in Supply Chains of the Middle East - PwC's Dr Bashar Eljawhari and Haitham Khalifa
Tom Raftery
April 23, 2021
I realised recently that many episodes of this podcast are very Europe/North America centric, so I set out to get a different perspective.
I invited Dr Bashar Eljawhari a partner at PwC, and his colleague Haitham Khalifa, Director Enterprise Solutions at PwC Middle East to come on the podcast to discuss supply chains in their region, how they have fared in the last year, and why they have fared better than other regions.