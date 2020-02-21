Community Live

Tom Raftery

The logistics aspect of supply chains is increasingly being digitised, and is now often referred to as Digital Logistics.To find out more about this I invited Till Dengel to come on the show. Till is the Global Head of Digital Logistics Solution Management at SAP, so if anyone could fill me in on Digital Logistics, what it is, and where it is going it would be Till.We had a great discussion and right at the end Till mentioned that his team had created a digital logistics compendium. This is a very comprehensive ebook with a lot of videos and interactive material for anyone interested in trends and customer stories in this field.A full transcript of this podcast is available on TomRaftery.com