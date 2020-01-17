Community Live

Tom Raftery

Welcome to the first episode of the Digital Supply Chain podcast for 2020. My guest on this show is Dorit Shackleton (also known as @DoritShackleton on Twitter). Dorit is Global Head of marketing and Communications for Digital Supply Chain at SAP and as such Dorit has been responsible for bold new messaging around Digital Supply Chain namely calling it Desires Delivered, and so I was anxious to get her on the show to have her discuss this. We hadn’t had someone from the logistics side of Digital Supply Chain on the show to-date so I was interested to hear what Philipp had to say. To kick off I asked Dorit to introduce herself, which she did at 00:27. Then to level set, I asked Dorit what her definition of a Digital Supply Chain at 01:15 - Dorit responds that everything that surrounds you today is part of a supply chain, and a digital one is one that is capable of responding to the digital world. Then at 03:12 I asked Dorit to talk a little about being a change agent for Digital Supply Chain and Dorit talked about humanizing DSC, the Experience Economy, and the messaging associated with it. At 05:38 I pointed out that the term "Desires" can be a loaded one, and so I asked her to expand on that. Dorit replied that the terms we use should be Bold, Memorable, and True. At 08:42 I asked how we go about the Delivery part of the Desires Delivered messaging. At 10:30 I asked Dorit how the messaging testing for Desires Delivered has been received and Dorit said that while there had been some pushback, we have to be a little bit different to be remembered and so the response to Desires Delivered has been very positive. At 14:00 I asked Dorit if there was any question I didn’t ask that she wished I had. If you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks.