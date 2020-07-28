Community Live

Tom Raftery

I was chatting with Richard Howells (@HowellsRichard on Twitter) recently on the topic of how the current coronavirus pandemic is affecting consumer behaviour, and how this is having huge knock-on implications for supply chains.Richard, who leads thought leadership for supply chain at SAP, said that this would make for a great topic for the podcast, so I said "let's do it!" and lo, here we are.We had a wide ranging conversation covering everything from how manufacturing and distribution are being affected, long term price implications for consumers of some of these changes, and what post covid supply chains will look like.We had fun putting this podcast together, I hope you enjoy listening to it. If you have any comments/suggestions or questions for the podcast - feel free to leave me a voice message over on my SpeakPipe page or just send it to me as a direct message on Twitter/LinkedIn. Audio messages will get played (unless you specifically ask me not to).To learn more about how supply chain leaders improve end-to-end supply chain visibility, download the research study of 1,000 COO’s and Chief Supply Chain Officers – “Surviving and Thriving How Supply Chain Leaders minimize risk and maximize opportunities” And if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks.And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!