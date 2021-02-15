Community
Topics
Answers
Blogs
Events
Programs
Resources
What's New
Manage my Account
Logout
Search
Home
Community
Ask a Question
Write a Blog Post
Login / Sign-up
Community Live
Climate and Supply Chain Risk - a chat with Jacob Shapiro
Tom Raftery
February 15, 2021
In
the last episode of the podcast David Vallejo talked about Supply Chain Planning
, and how that is changing. In this episode, I wanted to dig in a little deeper into some of the reasons why Planning is important - global volatility, both geopolitical, and climactic, and the relationship between the two.
So, I invited
Jacob Shapiro
to come back on the podcast to talk about these issues. Jacob is the Founder and Chief Strategist at
Perch Perspectives
, as well as the host of the
Perch Pod podcast
.
More from The Digital Supply Chain Podcast
Open Channel on Spotify
Field Service Management in Supply Chain - A Chat with Craig Blumberg
Tom Raftery
April 26, 2021
Digitisation and Procurement in Supply Chains of the Middle East - PwC's Dr Bashar Eljawhari and Haitham Khalifa
Tom Raftery
April 23, 2021
Ensuring workers' rights in your supply chain - a chat with Diginex Solutions' Leanne Melnyk
Tom Raftery
April 19, 2021
Optimizing Warehouse Management - A Chat With Fulfilld co-founder and CTO Michael Pytel
Tom Raftery
April 16, 2021
Increasing Supply Chain Visibility with Integration - A Chat With Cleo CEO Mahesh Rajasekharan
Tom Raftery
April 12, 2021
Winning Digital Transformation Strategies - a Chat With Howard Tiersky
Tom Raftery
April 9, 2021
Protecting Children, Your Business, and Supply Chain from Child Sexual Exploitation - A Chat With Anna Borgstrom
Tom Raftery
April 5, 2021
Easter Vacation 2021 Episode
Tom Raftery
March 29, 2021
Using Weather Related Data to Increase Supply Chain Resilience - a Chat With IBMs Paul Walsh
Tom Raftery
March 26, 2021
Digitizing the Global Grain Supply Chain - a chat with Naeem Zafar, co-founder, CEO of Telesense
Tom Raftery
March 22, 2021
Automation and digitisation in manufacturing and supply chains - a chat with IDC's Jan Burian
Tom Raftery
March 19, 2021
SAP 2021 Digital Supply Chain Strategy Released - a Chat with Franz Hero
Tom Raftery
March 15, 2021
Transforming Warehouse Operations - a Chat with GDT's Sam Carter, and MSCG's Neil Patel
Tom Raftery
March 12, 2021
Adding Robots in Minutes to Extended Warehouse Management - a chat with Dr Albrecht Ricken
Tom Raftery
March 8, 2021
Advanced Shipping and Receiving - a chat with Joerg Michaelis, and Peter Flensberg
Tom Raftery
March 5, 2021
Managing the Cold Chain - a chat with Deloitte's Subit Mathew
Tom Raftery
March 1, 2021
Strategies for Improving Fleet Efficiency - a chat with PowerFleet's Mark Stanton
Tom Raftery
February 26, 2021
Optimizing Your Supply Chain - a chat with Joseph Grobler
Tom Raftery
February 22, 2021
Post Covid Supply Chains Need to be Resilient, and Sustainable - a chat with Martin Barkman
Tom Raftery
February 19, 2021
Supply Chain Planning's Increasing Importance - a chat with David Vallejo
Tom Raftery
February 12, 2021
How Covid and Industry 4.0 are Shaping the Post-Covid Manufacturing World - a Chat With Mike Lackey
Tom Raftery
February 8, 2021
Educating the Next Generation - a chat with Festo Didactic's Ted Rozier
Tom Raftery
February 5, 2021
Supply Chain Technology Trends - a chat with TekTok's Karin Bursa
Tom Raftery
February 1, 2021
Asset Performance Management and Maintenance Strategies - a chat with ERG's Sergey Margaryan
Tom Raftery
January 29, 2021
The Increasing Importance of Supply Chain and Digital Transformation - a chat with BDO's Eskander Yavar
Tom Raftery
January 25, 2021
Management of Human Rights in Your Supply Chain - a chat with PwC's Jan Herrmann
Tom Raftery
January 22, 2021
Using AI and Analytics in Supply Chain - a chat with Bridgei2i's Arun Krishnamurthy
Tom Raftery
January 18, 2021
The Siemens-SAP partnership explained - a chat with Joe Bohman and Keith Zobott
Tom Raftery
January 15, 2021
Managing Quality and Compliance in your Supply Chain - a chat with Qima CEO Sebastien Breteau
Tom Raftery
January 11, 2021
Digitisation, Digital Transformation, and Product as a Service - what's what? A Chat with Luke Smaul
Tom Raftery
January 8, 2021
Product Lifecycle Management and Enterprise Product Development - a chat with Mark Landrosh
Tom Raftery
November 19, 2020
Computer vision in supply chain - a chat with Cogniac
Tom Raftery
November 16, 2020
A platform to power the circular economy - a chat with Garr Punnett
Tom Raftery
November 13, 2020
Product Lifecycle Costing - a chat with Manthan Peshne
Tom Raftery
November 9, 2020
Digitizing your inventory with 3D printing - a chat with Ivaldi CEO Espen Sivertsen
Tom Raftery
November 6, 2020
Edge computing and IoT - enabling technologies for Industry 4.0 - a chat with Elvira Wallis
Tom Raftery
October 30, 2020
Fleets are going electric - a chat with PowerFleet CEO Chris Wolfe
Tom Raftery
October 26, 2020
Managing supply chains in uncertain times - a chat with Delaware's Richard Seel
Tom Raftery
October 19, 2020
Synchronised planning - realtime integrated planning for supply chains - a chat with David Vallejo
Tom Raftery
October 16, 2020
End to end visibility at the Coca Cola Company - a chat with Jeff Markey
Tom Raftery
October 12, 2020
Digital Vehicle Hub - what's that, and why would I want one - a chat with Mukund Rao and Andreas Klaschka
Tom Raftery
October 9, 2020
Risk and Resilience in global supply chains: the McKinsey perspective - a chat with Knut Alicke
Tom Raftery
October 5, 2020
Risk management in times of Covid - a chat with Linx-AS CEO Jeff Frye
Tom Raftery
October 2, 2020
Circular economy - what is it, and why would I want one? A chat with Stephen Jamieson
Tom Raftery
September 28, 2020
Ensuring product compliance in your supply chain - a chat with Verisk 3E's Oliver Danckert
Tom Raftery
September 25, 2020
Industry 4.0 (the Industrial Internet of Things) and Supply Chain - a chat with Dominik Metzger
Tom Raftery
September 21, 2020
Industrial Internet of Things and Supply Chain - a chat with W. David Stephenson
Tom Raftery
September 17, 2020
Transportation Management and Logistics Business Network better together - a chat with Petra Diessner
Tom Raftery
September 14, 2020
Optimizing asset management for your digital supply chain - a chat with Tom Kurtz
Tom Raftery
September 11, 2020
Using machine learning to increase visibility, and forecasting in global shipping - a chat with Portcast.io
Tom Raftery
September 7, 2020
Managing geopolitical risk in supply chains - a chat with Perch Perspectives Jacob Shapiro
Tom Raftery
September 4, 2020
Post pandemic supply chains for student and practitioner - a chat with Penn State's Prof Justin Goldston
Tom Raftery
August 31, 2020
Robotics as a service for warehouse automation - a chat with inVia Robotics' Lior Elazary
Tom Raftery
August 27, 2020
Trust, Track, and Find items in your Supply Chain - a chat with LocatorX CEO Scott Fletcher
Tom Raftery
August 19, 2020
LiFi use cases in supply chain - a chat with Signify's David Soos
Tom Raftery
August 12, 2020
Digital Supply Chain - the August holiday edition!
Tom Raftery
August 5, 2020
Supply chain security - a chat with CakeBoxx Technologies' Michael Stolarczyk
Tom Raftery
July 30, 2020
Consumer behaviour shifts in the age of coronavirus, and its effects on supply chains - a chat with Richard Howells
Tom Raftery
July 28, 2020
Supply chain communities and Reddit - a chat with me!!!
Tom Raftery
July 24, 2020
Prescriptive analytics - what are they, and why would I want some (!) - a chat with Savi's Dr Heather Krieger
Tom Raftery
July 20, 2020
Analytics in present, and future supply chains - a chat with David Vallejo
Tom Raftery
July 17, 2020
The Future of Business Planning in Supply Chain - A Chat with David Vallejo
Tom Raftery
July 13, 2020
Survive (And Thrive?) Using Industry 4.0 Technologies in Your Supply Chain - A Chat with John Robinson
Tom Raftery
July 10, 2020
Startups in Supply Chain , and how-to engage with SAP - a chat with Christian Boos
Tom Raftery
July 6, 2020
Process mining and supply chain - a chat with Marcell Vollmer
Tom Raftery
July 3, 2020
Inventory Management in Digital Supply Chains - A Chat with Deborah Dull
Tom Raftery
June 29, 2020
End to End visibility in Supply Chains - a chat with Vishnu Arcot
Tom Raftery
June 26, 2020
Diversity & Inclusion in Supply Chain - a chat with Miguel Castro
Tom Raftery
June 22, 2020
Fleet management and electric vehicles - a chat with Samsara's Rushil Goel,
Tom Raftery
June 19, 2020
Supply chain planning and roof windows (!) - a chat with Velux' Head of Planning Philip Melchiors
Tom Raftery
June 15, 2020
IoT Location Services in Supply Chain - A Chat with Ed Chao, CEO of Polte
Tom Raftery
June 12, 2020
Mobility, asset, and logistics solutions - a chat with PowerFleet CEO Chris Wolfe
Tom Raftery
June 8, 2020
Warehouse management software, and pop-up warehouse offer, a chat with Richard Kirker
Tom Raftery
June 5, 2020
High fidelity data in supply chain, and project44 - a chat with Christian Piller
Tom Raftery
June 1, 2020
Fleet management and Electric Vehicles - a chat with Amply Power's Simon Lonsdale
Tom Raftery
May 29, 2020
Women in Supply Chain, the toilet paper supply chain in a pandemic - a chat with Cascades' Isabelle Leclerc
Tom Raftery
May 25, 2020
Industry 4.0 Case Study - A Chat with Weidmuller's Patrick-Benjamin Bok
Tom Raftery
May 22, 2020
Industry 4.0 and the Importance of the Ecosystem and Standards - A Chat with Nils Herzberg
Tom Raftery
May 18, 2020
Environment, Health and Safety systems in a coronavirus world - a chat with Mike Censurato
Tom Raftery
May 15, 2020
Women in Supply Chain, and Coronavirus solutions - a chat with Mindy Davis
Tom Raftery
May 11, 2020
Coronavirus, Industry 4.0, and Manufacturing: Strategies for Success - A Chat with Mike Lackey
Tom Raftery
May 8, 2020
How Asian Supply Chains have coped with the Coronavirus - a chat with Ash Pujari
Tom Raftery
May 4, 2020
Supply Chain disruptions - how to respond, a chat with Lorcan Sheehan (aka @lorcans)
Tom Raftery
April 30, 2020
Women in Supply Chain - a coronavirus themed chat with Cathy Roberson @cmroberson06
Tom Raftery
April 27, 2020
Industry 4.0 and Customer Rollouts - A Chat with Franz Hero
Tom Raftery
April 24, 2020
Industry 4.0 and Supply Chain - A Chat with Itelligence's Wolfgang Moeller
Tom Raftery
April 20, 2020
Surviving coronavirus driven supply chain disruptions - a chat with MSCG
Tom Raftery
April 17, 2020
Industry 4.0 and Manufacturing - A Chat with Claudius Link
Tom Raftery
April 13, 2020
Climate 21, Supply Chain, and Climate Change - a chat with Toby Croucher
Tom Raftery
April 8, 2020
Supply Chains and the impact of the #Covid-19 #Coronavirus - a chat with Richard Howells (@HowellsRichard)
Tom Raftery
April 6, 2020
@SAP offers access to software to help combat the #Covid-19 #Coronavirus crisis
Tom Raftery
April 2, 2020
Women in Supply Chain a chat with @circular_nomad and @supplychnqueen
Tom Raftery
March 30, 2020
Industry 4.0, Discrete Industries, and the Covid-19 Coronavirus - A Chat with Stefan Krauss
Tom Raftery
March 23, 2020
Supply Chain, Industry 4.0, and the Covid-19 Coronavirus - A Chat with Martin Barkman
Tom Raftery
March 19, 2020
Supply Chain, Industry 4.0, and IoT/Edge Computing - A Chat with Elvira Wallis
Tom Raftery
March 15, 2020
Industry 4.0, Digital Supply Chain, and Sustainability - A Chat with Hans Thalbauer
Tom Raftery
March 9, 2020
Digital Supply Chain and Digital Logistics - A Chat with Till Dengel
Tom Raftery
February 21, 2020
The Advantages of Digital Supply Chains - A Conversation with Dr. Johannes Drooghaag
Tom Raftery
February 10, 2020
Digital Supply Chain and Fleets - A Conversation with Colin Sutherland
Tom Raftery
February 3, 2020
Digital Supply Chain Delivering People's Desires - A Chat with Dorit Shackleton
Tom Raftery
January 17, 2020