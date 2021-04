Community Live

Tom Raftery

In the last episode of the podcast David Vallejo talked about Supply Chain Planning , and how that is changing. In this episode, I wanted to dig in a little deeper into some of the reasons why Planning is important - global volatility, both geopolitical, and climactic, and the relationship between the two.So, I invited Jacob Shapiro to come back on the podcast to talk about these issues. Jacob is the Founder and Chief Strategist at Perch Perspectives , as well as the host of the Perch Pod podcast