Community Live

It is April 2020 and we are currently in the middle of the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, however we will develop a vaccine for this virus, and so this crisis will finally pass. Unfortunately there is no similar "easy cure" for climate change.With that in mind, a huge amount of an organisation's carbon footprint comes from its supply chain, so when I heard about SAP's new Climate 21 initiative, I was keen to get one of the core team, Toby Croucher to come on the podcast to talk about it. Toby agreed and we had a great chat talking about how the Climate 21 initiative will help companies calculate, manage, and reduce the carbon footprint of their supply chain. Enjoy.A full transcript of our conversation is available on TomRaftery.comAnd if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks.And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!