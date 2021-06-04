Community Live

Automating warehouse decision making - a chat with Cognitops co-founder and CEO Alex Ramirez
Tom Raftery
June 4, 2021
With supply chains coming under all kinds of pressures and disruptions globally, any and all steps that you can take to automate, and optimise to make supply chains more resilient and sustainable are steps in the right direction.
With this in mind I had a great chat recently with Alex Ramirez, the CEO and co-founder of Cognitops. Cognitops uses machine learning to operationalise analytics, and to automate warehouse decision making.