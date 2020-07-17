Community Live

Tom Raftery

I was chatting with David Vallejo (@sapvallejo on Twitter) recently planning our podcast on The Future of Business Planning in Supply Chain which we published earlier this week when I happened to mention that Reddit user Omkarpalkar had asked me to do a podcast around analytics.David said he'd be happy to talk about analytics seeing as analytics are used a lot in business planning, so I said "Great, let's make a(nother) podcast". We talked about all aspects of analytics in the podcast, including where analytics are headed in future supply chains.We had fun putting this podcast together, I hope you enjoy listening to it. If you have any comments/suggestions or questions for the podcast - feel free to leave me a voice message over on my SpeakPipe page or just send it to me as a direct message on Twitter/LinkedIn. Audio messages will get played (unless you specifically ask me not to).To learn more about how supply chain leaders improve end-to-end supply chain visibility, download the research study of 1,000 COO’s and Chief Supply Chain Officers – “Surviving and Thriving How Supply Chain Leaders minimize risk and maximize opportunities” And if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks.And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!