Community Live

Tom Raftery

In this episode of the Digital Supply Chain podcast I interviewed Dr. Johannes Drooghaag (aka JD and @DrJDrooghaag on Twitter). We had a wide ranging discussion about manufacturing, Industry 4.0, and toward the end touched also on the importance of cybersecurity. Check out the transcript of our podcast over on my TomRaftery.com site and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. If you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain.