Community Live

Tom Raftery

It is April 2nd 2020 and the world is in the middle of a deadly pandemic which by the end of today will have infected over one million people, and killed over 50,000 with both number rising at exponential rates.Businesses and entire industries have been massively negatively impacted (tourism, restaurants, sports, etc.) while demand for things like webcams has soared as people shift to working/studying online.This crisis has really highlighted importance of supply chains as automobile manufacturers have pivoted to building ventilators, airplane manufacturers switch to 3D printing protective visors, and drinks makers start making hand sanitisers. And that doesn't even start to get into the challenges facing grocery stores maintaining stock levels.Given all this chaos SAP, whose software runs many of the world's most complex supply chains, has looked at this issue to see how best we can help. We have decided to make some of our most useful cloud-delivered supply chain software free for our customers. I invited SAP SVP Martin Barkman (who was on the show just last week) to come back on to explain this new and timely free offering from SAP.A full transcript of our conversation will shortly be available on TomRaftery.comAnd if you want to know more about any of SAP's Digital Supply Chain solutions, head on over to www.sap.com/digitalsupplychain and if you liked this show, please don't forget to rate and/or review it. It makes a big difference to help new people discover it. Thanks.And remember, stay healthy, stay safe, stay sane!