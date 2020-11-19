Community Live

The Digital Supply Chain podcast is a show hosted by SAP Innovation Evangelist Tom Raftery, discussing thought leadership, best practices, and the latest innovations in delivering a sustainable supply chain.The show publishes 2 episodes a week, and features interviews with luminaries in the world of supply chain and Industry 4.0.All aspects of supply chains, and how to optimise them are discussed - everything from the design, planning, manufacturing, production, delivery, all the way through to product operation. Check out also the new Women in Supply Chain themed series of episodes.