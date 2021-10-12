Community Live

DJ Adams

In this live session we'll discuss the importance of code standards, and talk about linting and auto-formatting at source, "shifting left" the standardization as much as possible. Such standards and tooling is important for any language and development undertaking, and can help immensely when learning new languages too. We'll see how a couple of VS Code extensions that can auto-format and also catch bad practices, advising on improvements, when writing Bash shell scripts, the glue that holds the cloud together and an important tool in your box when managing and manipulating resources on platforms like BTP.