Devtoberfest Launch Party

Thomas Jung

Join us live to be part of the Devtoberfest 2021 Launch Party. Juergen Mueller, SAP Executive Board Member and CTO, will kick off the event and welcome everyone to another year of Devtoberfest. He'll also discuss the close ties between Devtoberfest and TechEd, his thoughts on year round learning for developers and give a sneak peak at some of the additions and improvements for SAP TechEd this year.