Community Live
Cloud APIs Example 2 - Understand OAuth 2.0 at a High Level
DJ Adams
September 23, 2020
Here you'll find content to help you level up with the Cloud APIs, on SAP Cloud Platform. This content consists of
exercises
,
videos
of those exercises, and
office hours
sessions.
More from Devtoberfest
Open Channel on YouTube
Devtoberfest Community Week SAPlink Founders - Ed Herrmann and Dan McWeeney
Thomas Jung
October 16, 2020
Devtoberfest Week 8 Recap and Look Ahead to Week 9
Thomas Jung
October 16, 2020
Devtoberfest Community Week Luigi Dell'Aquila of OrientDB
Thomas Jung
October 15, 2020
Devtoberfest Community Week Graham Robinson
Thomas Jung
October 15, 2020
Devtoberfest Community Week Jhodel Cailan
Thomas Jung
October 14, 2020
Devtoberfest Community Week Volker Buzek & Gregor Wolf
Thomas Jung
October 13, 2020
Devtoberfest Community Week Lars Hvam Petersen
Thomas Jung
October 12, 2020
Project "Kyma" - Jamie Cawley SAP Cloud Platform, Kyma Runtime Introduction
Jamie Cawley
October 9, 2020
Project "Kyma" - Valentin Vieriu Open Source contribution
Valentin Vieriu
October 9, 2020
Project "Kyma" - Ex.06 - Prepare your project "Kyma" environment for Scale
DJ Adams
October 8, 2020
Project "Kyma" - Ex.05 - Create Extensions to get Additional Services
DJ Adams
October 7, 2020
Project "Kyma" - Ex.04 - Expose your Service through an OAuth secured API
DJ Adams
October 6, 2020
Project "Kyma" - Ex.03 - Deploy to the project "Kyma" Runtime
DJ Adams
October 6, 2020
Project "Kyma" - Ex.02 - Run project "Kyma" on a Hyperscaler
DJ Adams
October 5, 2020
Project "Kyma" - Ex.01 - Setup a local project "Kyma" Installment
DJ Adams
October 5, 2020
Project "Kyma" - Introduction
DJ Adams
October 5, 2020
Diving into Messaging on SAP Cloud Platform - Part 7 - Consuming Messages in CAP
DJ Adams
October 2, 2020
Cloud APIs Example 6 - Calling the Workflow API from within the SAP API Business Hub
DJ Adams
October 1, 2020
Cloud APIs Example 5 - Workflow API Calls, Authorities, Access Token Contents, and More
DJ Adams
October 1, 2020
Cloud APIs Example 4 - Creating a Workflow Service Instance and Deploying a Definition
DJ Adams
September 29, 2020
Cloud APIs Example 3 - Setting Up Your Dev Space in the SAP Business Application Studio
DJ Adams
September 29, 2020
Cloud APIs Exercise 1 - Get an Overview of API Resources
DJ Adams
September 28, 2020
SAP HANA Graph - Core Graph Procedures and Advanced Use Cases
Witalij Rudnicki
September 24, 2020
SAP HANA Graph - The SAP HANA Graph Engine Basics
Witalij Rudnicki
September 24, 2020
SAP HANA Graph - How to Get from Raw Data to a Graph
Witalij Rudnicki
September 24, 2020
SAP HANA Graph - Introduction to Network Analysis
Witalij Rudnicki
September 24, 2020
SAP HANA Spatial - Prediction of Housing Prices (Demo)
Witalij Rudnicki
September 23, 2020
SAP HANA Spatial - Machine Learning with Geospatial Data
Witalij Rudnicki
September 23, 2020
SAP HANA Spatial - Dealing with Spatial Data in SQL (Demo)
Witalij Rudnicki
September 23, 2020
SAP HANA Spatial - The Spatial Engine of SAP HANA Cloud
Witalij Rudnicki
September 22, 2020
SAP HANA Spatial - Spatial at SAP
Witalij Rudnicki
September 22, 2020
SAP HANA Spatial - Introduction to Geospatial Data
Witalij Rudnicki
September 22, 2020
SAP HANA - Do you know Advanced Analytics?
Witalij Rudnicki
September 21, 2020
Devtoberfest 2020 Week 4 Recap and Week 5 Preview
Marius Obert
September 18, 2020
Devtoberfest 2020 Week 3 Recap and Week 4 Preview
Thomas Jung
September 17, 2020
SAP Business Application Studio for SAP Fiori Development - Introduction and Exercise 1
Marius Obert
September 15, 2020
SAP Business Application Studio for SAP Fiori Development - Exercise 2
Marius Obert
September 15, 2020
Devtoberfest Contest and Community Speed Networking Update
Thomas Jung
September 15, 2020
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model Exercise 10 - Deployment of SAP HANA Cloud and SAP Cloud Platform
Max Streifeneder
September 11, 2020
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model Exercise 9 - Introducing an App at the UI Layer
Max Streifeneder
September 11, 2020
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model Exercise 8 - Custom Logic and Debugging
Max Streifeneder
September 10, 2020
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model Exercise 7 - Second Service and Namespaces
Max Streifeneder
September 10, 2020
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model Exercise 6 - Enhancing the Service with Annotations
Max Streifeneder
September 9, 2020
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model Exercise 5 - Common Types and Aspects
Max Streifeneder
September 9, 2020
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model Exercise 4 - Loading CSV files and Rest Client Usage
Max Streifeneder
September 8, 2020
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model Exercise 3 - Associations and Adding Persistence
Max Streifeneder
September 8, 2020
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model Exercise 2 - Creating a New Project
Max Streifeneder
September 7, 2020
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model Exercise 1 - Get to Know the Development Tools
Max Streifeneder
September 7, 2020
Devtoberfest 2020 Week 2 Recap and Week 3 Preview
Rich Heilman
September 4, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform ABAP Environment and ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model - Exercise 4
Rich Heilman
September 3, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform ABAP Environment and ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model - Exercise 3
Rich Heilman
September 2, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform ABAP Environment and ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model - Exercise 2
Rich Heilman
September 1, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform ABAP Environment and ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model - Exercise 1
Rich Heilman
September 1, 2020
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model - Introduction
Max Streifeneder
September 1, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform ABAP Environment and ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model - Introduction
Rich Heilman
August 31, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform Workflow - Exercise 10
DJ Adams
August 28, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform Workflow - Exercise 9
DJ Adams
August 28, 2020
Devtoberfest 2020 Week 1 Recap and Week 2 Preview
Thomas Jung
August 28, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform Workflow - Exercise 8
DJ Adams
August 27, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform Workflow - Exercise 7
DJ Adams
August 27, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform Workflow - Exercise 6
DJ Adams
August 26, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform Workflow - Exercise 5
DJ Adams
August 26, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform Workflow - Exercise 4
DJ Adams
August 25, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform Workflow - Exercise 3
DJ Adams
August 25, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform Workflow - Exercise 2
DJ Adams
August 24, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform Workflow - Exercise 1
DJ Adams
August 24, 2020
SAP Cloud Platform Workflow - Introduction
DJ Adams
August 24, 2020