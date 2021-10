Kevin Muessig

The story of computing is epic. It’s driven by the human passion for tinkering, inventing, and solving difficult problems, where accidents and luck can be as important as brilliant engineering. Join Senior Curator Dag Spicer for a quick tour, followed by live Q&A of Revolution: The First 2000 Years of Computing, an engaging 25,000-square-foot exhibition that chronicles the history of computing, from the abacus to the smartphone.