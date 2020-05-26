Community Live

In this episode Martin (@cyclingfisch) chatted with Volker Buzek (@vobu), Gregor Wolf (@wolf_gregor)and Christian Braukmüller (@cbasis) about the SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) and the first virtual community conference about CAP which is called re>≡CAP and took place on May 15th.
re>≡CAP website including links to the replays
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model Community on github
open.sap.com course "Building Applications with SAP Cloud Application Programming Model"
SAP CodeJam on SAP CAP Exercises on github
Blog Post CAP with TypeScript by Simon Perstorfer
German "Corona Warn App" on github