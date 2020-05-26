Community Live

Simon Kemp

In this episode Martin (@cyclingfisch) chatted with Volker Buzek (@vobu), Gregor Wolf (@wolf_gregor)and Christian Braukmüller (@cbasis) about the SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) and the first virtual community conference about CAP which is called re>≡CAP and took place on May 15th.

re>≡CAP website including links to the replays

SAP Cloud Application Programming Model Community on github

SAP CAP Docs

open.sap.com course "Building Applications with SAP Cloud Application Programming Model"

DJ Adams' YouTube Channel

SAP CodeJam on SAP CAP Exercises on github

Insight Cruises

Blog Post CAP with TypeScript by Simon Perstorfer

SAP Online Track

SAP Online Track Agenda

German "Corona Warn App" on github



