Community Live

Tom Raftery

A few months back I hosted Rodi Basso on the podcast where he talked about the E1 Electric Powerboat racing series and it was an excellent episode so, I decided to invite his co-founder Alejandro Agag to come on the podcast to talk about Formula E, and the new extreme off-road electric racing motorsport series Extreme E.Formula E, if you are not familiar with it is a zero carbon motorsport series, akin to Formula 1 except the cars are 100% electric. There are some more differences that Alejandro goes into in the episode which make it very cool to watch and/or attend.Then there's the new Extreme E off-road series. The first leg (Desert X Prix) of which took place a few weeks ago in Saudi Arabia. I watched several of the races on their YouTube channel and they were breathtaking. The second leg (Ocean X Prix) is this coming weekend (May 29-30th) in Dakar Senegal and will be shown live on may television channels, as well as on the Youtube channel.As interesting as the racing is, more interesting again is the thinking behind Extreme E, and its legacy program - both of which Alejandro talked about also on the episode.