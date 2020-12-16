Community Live

Tom Raftery

Fossil fuel companies are in large part responsible for the current climate emergency we find ourselves in - both through the products they produce, and through delaying climate action by governments for as long as they possibly could.Things have changed for the better more recently though. With the signing of the Paris Climate Agreement, with the global rise of renewables, and with an ever increasing number of climate-related disasters, fossil fuel companies (most of them at least) are starting to realise they need to transition to clean energy, and help their customers change too.It is in this context, and seeing Shell's goal of being a net zero emissions energy business by 2050, I invited Huibert Vigeveno a member of Shell's Executive Committee and Director of Shell's Downstream operations to come on the podcast to talk to us.