Community Live

Tom Raftery

The world of finance is a black box to me. I don't have that money gene. But it is an area that is starting to play an increasing role in the world of climate. The podcast I published two weeks ago with David Harris about how the investment world is shifting towards sustainable finance, went down really well, so I decided to have a follow-upIn this episode I talked to Shrey Kohli, Head of Debt Capital Markets and Funds at London Stock Exchange Group and we discussed Green Bonds. Many people are familiar with shares but will possibly know less about bonds (I certainly fell into that bucket before this episode). Bond markets are far bigger than shares. In fact, you normally see 14 -15 trillion dollars of bond issued annually, and that far exceeds the amount of capital that you see raised in equity markets.Now we're seeing the rise of Green Bonds.